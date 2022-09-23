Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.