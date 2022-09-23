Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $286.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

