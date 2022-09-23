Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 356.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

