Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.68 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.