Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $210.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

