Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

