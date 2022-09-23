Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,341 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.