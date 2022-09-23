Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 879 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

