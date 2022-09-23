2,958 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.