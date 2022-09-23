Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,251 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

FITB opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

