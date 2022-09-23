Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.