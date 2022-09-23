Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

