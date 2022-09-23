Brio Consultants LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

