Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

