iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 381.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

