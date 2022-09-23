Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

