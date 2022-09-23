Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,107 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

