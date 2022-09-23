Brio Consultants LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

