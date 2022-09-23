Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $45.99 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

