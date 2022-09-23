Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.77 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

