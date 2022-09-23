Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.34 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

