Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $232.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.