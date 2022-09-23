Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $345.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

