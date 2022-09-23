Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 22,433 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 48,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 60,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

