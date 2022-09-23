Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

