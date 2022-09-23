Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.