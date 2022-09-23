Brio Consultants LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 603,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

