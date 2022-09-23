Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $24.66 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

