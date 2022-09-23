Brio Consultants LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

