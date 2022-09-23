Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 472 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,356.53.

AZO stock opened at $2,082.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,185.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,096.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 122.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

