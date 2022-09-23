Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,527,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $47.71 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.