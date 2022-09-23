Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

