Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $164.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.92 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

