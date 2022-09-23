Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

LSAK opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.