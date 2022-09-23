Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

RH stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $708.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 31,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in RH by 23.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,160. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

