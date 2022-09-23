iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

