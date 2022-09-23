DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 962.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 168.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

