Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

