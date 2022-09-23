Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

