HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

NASDAQ HPK opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,323,753 shares of company stock valued at $50,246,754 in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

