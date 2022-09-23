Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,443 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

