Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 412,727 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

