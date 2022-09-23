Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issued By Wedbush

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

