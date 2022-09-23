Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PetMed Express, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

PetMed Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

PETS stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

