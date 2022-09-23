Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.81 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.01 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

