Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $158.96 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.