Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Airbnb by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

