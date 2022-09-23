Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,861.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 41,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

