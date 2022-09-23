StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACIU has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.72. AC Immune has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.14.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in AC Immune by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

