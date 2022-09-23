Comparing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma -493.39% -207.45% -85.37% Revolution Medicines -823.65% -39.20% -32.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Revolution Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.46%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 6.93 -$100.66 million ($5.96) -1.06 Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 54.93 -$187.09 million ($3.03) -6.08

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Oyster Point Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.